Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,712.79

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,712.79 ($88.71) and traded as low as GBX 6,500 ($85.90). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,650 ($87.88), with a volume of 506 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of £183.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,612.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,712.79.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

