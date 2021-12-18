Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.66.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,551,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

