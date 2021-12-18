Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.08

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and traded as high as $46.35. Capgemini shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 34,508 shares traded.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

