Cappasity Hits Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $121,431.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

