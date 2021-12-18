Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report sales of $3.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $8.60 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $112.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

