Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report sales of $3.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $8.60 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $112.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.