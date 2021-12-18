Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $1.25

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Cardano has a market cap of $42.59 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002660 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00034238 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.85 or 0.00550138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00070886 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,865,878,494 coins and its circulating supply is 34,159,544,418 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

