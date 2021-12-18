CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 0.57. CareDx has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,625. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareDx by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,171 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CareDx by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

