CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. BTIG Research raised their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,120 shares of company stock worth $28,661,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

