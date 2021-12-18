Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $228,420,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 122.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after buying an additional 1,802,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

