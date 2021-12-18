Cashaa (CAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $357,581.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $357,581.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007275 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.