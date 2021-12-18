Caspian (CSP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.17 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $2,619.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00041518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

