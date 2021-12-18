CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 535,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT opened at $8.29 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.17.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

