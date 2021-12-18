cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 57.40%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1.33. 1,294,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.54. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 2,719.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD in the third quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the third quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 41.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 6,360.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

