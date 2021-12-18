CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) vs. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Critical Analysis

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and CBRE Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -5.69% -3.76% -0.67% CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and CBRE Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 4 3 0 2.43 CBRE Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. CBRE Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given CBRE Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Acquisition is more favorable than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and CBRE Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.85 $11.97 million ($0.63) -57.98 CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than CBRE Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of CBRE Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBRE Acquisition beats Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.

About CBRE Acquisition

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

