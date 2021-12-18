CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $118,840,000.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.