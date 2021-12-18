CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of CDW traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,314,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,424. CDW has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

