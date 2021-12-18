Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Celanese accounts for about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Celanese by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Celanese by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 135,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.53.

CE stock opened at $159.23 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

