Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 17,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,267,000 after acquiring an additional 671,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

