Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.51.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

