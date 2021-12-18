Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Centene worth $147,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,510,000 after acquiring an additional 150,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $84.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,629. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.