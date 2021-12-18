Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.90.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.29. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

