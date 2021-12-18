ChainX Achieves Market Cap of $20.55 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. ChainX has a total market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00003889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.14 or 0.08359910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.08 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

