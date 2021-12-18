ChainX (PCX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.41 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChainX

ChainX's official website is chainx.org . ChainX's official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX's official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

