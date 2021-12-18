ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $14,665.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,562.55 or 0.99626997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00047084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00032963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00963116 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.