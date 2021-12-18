Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 614,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 528,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after acquiring an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 224,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,345,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 893,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,624. The company has a market capitalization of $641.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

