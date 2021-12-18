Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,202,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

