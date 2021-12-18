Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $115,023.74 and approximately $18.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 221,290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars.

