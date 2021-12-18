Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Chewy worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,573,000 after purchasing an additional 232,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,322 shares of company stock worth $16,955,414. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,738.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

