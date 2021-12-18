Chia Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.29 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $246.80 million and $13.29 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $96.13 or 0.00205370 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.18 or 0.08381305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.61 or 1.00038356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,567,325 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

