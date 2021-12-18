Chiliz Market Capitalization Hits $1.64 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $119.36 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,921,248 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.