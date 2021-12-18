Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,683.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,755.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,733.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

