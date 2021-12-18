Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12,216.33

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12,216.33 and traded as high as $12,900.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $12,900.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12,216.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11,271.64.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

