Chromia Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $334.87 million and $58.54 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

