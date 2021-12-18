Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $54.72 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $38.86 million and $185,526.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.72 or 0.00116023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

