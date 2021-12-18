Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 50,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,515. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
