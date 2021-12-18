Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 50,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,515. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

