Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the November 15th total of 65,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth $487,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth $3,621,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 973,469 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth $18,455,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVII stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

