Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

