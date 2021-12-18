Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Financial Review

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cirrus Logic and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79 Ambarella 1 4 10 0 2.60

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $105.29, suggesting a potential upside of 18.71%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $213.23, suggesting a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Ambarella.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.89% 18.40% 13.54% Ambarella -9.78% -6.04% -5.02%

Risk and Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Ambarella’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.70 $217.34 million $4.05 21.90 Ambarella $222.99 million 29.93 -$59.79 million ($0.83) -217.33

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Ambarella on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

