Civilization (CIV) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $36.46 million and approximately $245,155.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civilization has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Civilization is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

