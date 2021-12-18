CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQU) Trading 1% Higher

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQU)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.53. 9,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAQU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,688,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $825,000.

