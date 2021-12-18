ClinTex CTi Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $279,307.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007200 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

