CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1,016.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010931 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,737,732 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

