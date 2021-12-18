CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,345.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $2,345.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00018160 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010908 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,737,377 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

