CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

