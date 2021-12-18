Cobak Token Market Cap Reaches $8.85 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00006716 BTC on popular exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.08394473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,862.14 or 0.99894234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak . The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

