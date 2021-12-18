Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 20,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,604. The company has a market cap of $24.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.29. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 68.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coffee by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

