Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $243.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,676 shares of company stock worth $215,138,155 over the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.