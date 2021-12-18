CoinFi Price Tops $0.0036 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $767,976.89 and $53,428.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007269 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

