Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Down 43.0% in November

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,504. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Color Star Technology by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

