Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,042,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

